Students in Varanasi protest against headmaster of Kendriya Vidyalaya over suicide of Class 9 boy

After a Class 9 student committed suicide on Tuesday, Kendriya Vidyalaya students in Varanasi protested the authorities of their school. Mayank, the deceased, committed suicide after being insulted and scolded by the school’s principal for carrying a cell phone to class.

The principal and vice-principal of the school were to face stern legal action, according to the students. They said that the school’s principal put pressure on the students. The Kendriya Vidyalaya’s teachers and principal, according to the students, were to blame for Mayank’s death.