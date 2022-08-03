Jagan Mohan Reddy calls for investigation into gas leak in apparel unit

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, ordered a high-level investigation into the gas leak incident at the Brandix Special Economic Zone in Atchyutapuram on Wednesday. After breathing a strong gas on Tuesday night, at least 87 people developed nausea and vomiting. All affected employees are now stable and receiving medical care at various hospitals.

In a review meeting on Wednesday, the chief minister ordered the creation of a high-level committee to investigate the gas leak incident, identify its cause, and recommend ways to prevent similar incidents in the future. Moreover, CM Jagan demanded that all of the state’s industrial facilities do a safety audit.

Apart from the event on June 3 in the same location where over 300 female workers passed out after complaining of nausea and vomiting, this was the second similar incidence in two months. On June 3, it was thought that a Porus Laboratories unit nearby had a gas leak of ammonia. The reason of the gas leak has not yet been disclosed in a report.