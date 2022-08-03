Pelosi expresses outrage at China’s military exercises while praising Taiwan’s free society.

As House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the self-governing island as ‘one of the freest societies in the world’ in a speech to the parliament in Taipei on Wednesday, China angrily denounced the highest-level U.S. visit to Taiwan in 25 years.

Beijing’s ire over Pelosi’s presence on an island it claims is part of China was shown through a flurry of military activity in the area, a summons to the American ambassador in Beijing, and the announcement that several agricultural imports from Taiwan would be suspended.

On an unannounced but closely followed trip, Pelosi arrived in Taipei late on Tuesday. She claimed that it demonstrated the U.S.’s unwavering commitment to Taiwan’s democracy.

Pelosi praised President Tsai Ing-wen in her speech to parliament on Wednesday. Beijing believes that Tsai Ing-wen is pushing for formal independence, which is unacceptable to China.

‘We appreciate your leadership. We want people to understand that, ‘Pelosi remarked while urging greater parliamentary cooperation.

Pelosi continued by stating that ‘new US legislation offers greater opportunity for US-Taiwan economic cooperation’ by bolstering the American chip industry to compete with China.

Pelosi told Tsai that the United States’ support for Taiwan is crucial right now and reaffirmed the country’s unwavering commitment to upholding democracy around the globe.