Rainfall weakens in Kerala; Red alert withdrawn in 7 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The red alert issued in ten districts in Kerala has been limited to three after the intensity of rain declined rapidly. Red alert now remains only in Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts. Orange alerts are issued in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur and Malappuram districts. Earlier, the IMD had issued a red alert in all the districts of the state barring Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod, for Wednesday and predicted heavy rainfall in the state till August 5.

Meanwhile, yellow alerts are issued in Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kollam districts. Meanwhile, the death toll in the rain-related incidents rose to 13 on Wednesday as the body of a young man who went missing in the Itthikara River (Itthikarayar) in Kollam was found. The dead has been identified as Naufal, a resident of Ayathil. The body was found in the Pallimon area. He was swept away by strong currents on Tuesday afternoon.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted moderate rainfall in isolated places in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kannur districts in the next three hours. At the same time, other districts will likely experience rainfall in isolated areas. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said strict action would be taken against those who disseminate fake messages surrounding rainfall in the state.