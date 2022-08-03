Twitter trending with #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie as earlier tweets from Akshay Kumar and Kanika Dhillon resurface.

Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar’s upcoming blockbuster, is courting controversy as some social media users call for a boycott of the film. On August 11, the movie will be released in theatres alongside Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’ The movie, which is written and directed by Anand L. Rai, stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the key roles. An old tweet from Dhillon has been making the rounds on Twitter, which has outraged some users and prompted them to call for a boycott of the movie.

Why is Twitter trending with #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie?

Some people have argued that a resurfaced tweet by ‘Raksha Bandhan’ screenwriter Kanika Dhillon is anti-Hindu. Several of the writer’s earlier tweets have come under fire because, according to some, they hurt people’s religious feelings.

Dhillon’s message was originally posted during the CAA protests. She posted anti-CAA tweets. Kanika stated in a different tweet that cow urine does not treat COVID-19. A particular group on Twitter objected to her previous statements and is now calling for a boycott of the movie.