Assam to remit sentences of 18 prisoners by Independence Day

In honour of the nation’s 75th anniversary of independence, called the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ the Assam government has agreed to commute the sentences of 18 inmates who fall under specific categories.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has already asked that all state governments grant special remission and release privileges to specific groups of convicts on this occasion. One such group includes female and transgender prisoners over the age of 50 and male prisoners over the age of 60 who have served half of their whole term and are eligible for release.

As per the announcement given to the media on Wednesday, five of the individuals in this group would be freed in Assam.

Convicted individuals who have served half of their total sentence period and who are physically disabled or challenged with a disability of 70% or more, as well as those who are terminally ill, will also be released. Convicted individuals who have served two-thirds of their total sentence period will also have their sentences reduced. The state administration has chosen to commute the sentences of 12 inmates in this group who have served two-thirds of their overall sentences.

The sentences of those who committed crimes while they were young between the ages of 18 and 21 and who have served half of their prison terms and have no previous criminal convictions or charges against them will also be commuted. According to the notification, just one individual will be released in this category.

By August 15, the day before this year’s Independence Day, these 18 inmates will be freed.

Another group will also have their fines waived. Impoverished inmates who have served their whole term but are still incarcerated as a result of unpaid penalties. But none in the state were determined to be appropriate.

However, the remission of sentences does not apply to those who have received a death sentence or had their sentence commuted to life in prison, as well as those who have been found guilty of crimes such as rape, human trafficking, POCSO, economic crimes, drug trafficking, and illegal trade in arms, among others.