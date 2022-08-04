British twins discuss the keys to a long life as they celebrate their 103rd birthday.

Food and beverages, when you have these two things, what more does one need to enjoy life? Elma and Thelma, British twin sisters, undoubtedly subscribe to this line of thought. The sisters recently celebrated their 103rd birthdays on Wednesday (August 3), making them allegedly the oldest set of British twins. But they also revealed how they managed to live for so long.

Elma said she always appreciated her glass of brandy, which should be given without ice, while Thelma joked that her longevity was due to her love of food. Elma also mentioned that she occasionally enjoys a great glass of lemonade.

The sisters, who had been separated for more than two years as a result of the pandemic, reconnected with their families to commemorate their birthdays. David Wilson, the mayor of Stockport, reportedly joined in the festivities and described the achievement as ‘amazing.’

‘It’s just fantastic. This is not what I anticipated. It feels wonderful. Elma began by saying, ‘I’m happy,’ to which Thelma responded, ‘It’s nice to be together because we don’t get together very frequently.’

The two sisters were born in 1919 in the Greater Manchester neighbourhood of Stockport, with Elma coming an hour earlier than Thelma.

They both went to the same high school, Alexandra Park, and then worked as packers and labelers for Smiths Crisps. Both got married afterwards at the age of 21 and started raising their respective families, having two kids in the process.

Now, at 103, both have multiple grandchildren and a loving family that adores and cherishes them. Talking about their bond, which has kept them close throughout the years, Elma added, ‘We didn’t really need a friend because we had each other. We did have loads of friends, but you know what I mean?’