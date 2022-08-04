Covid-19 vaccination crosses 205 crore in India

New Delhi: The Covid-19 vaccination crossed 205 crore in India. More than 34 lakh vaccine doses were administered yesterday.

As per the data released by the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare, more than 102 crore vaccine doses were given as first dose and 93.40 crore vaccine doses were given as second dose. More than 9.78 crore precaution doses have been administered to the identified categories of beneficiaries including Health Care Workers, Front Line Workers and people above 18 years of age. Over 6.74 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the children in the age group of 12 to 14 years so far.

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.