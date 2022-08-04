CWG 2022: Nikhat Zareen’s Bday wish for mother, after a thrashing win, goes viral | Watch

India boxer Nikhat Zareen progressed to the semi-finals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Wednesday, assuring India of at least a bronze medal. After the win, Nikhat wished her mother a very happy birthday, and the video of the boxer wishing her mother has now gone viral on social media. After winning the bout, Nikhat can be seen speaking into the camera, saying: ‘Happy Birthday Ammi. I love you, Allah aapko khush rakhe’.

Zareen had produced a dominating performance to win 5-0 over Helen Jones of Wales in the light flyweight quarterfinals. Three Indian pugilists advanced to the semifinals in their respective events after thrilling victories while Lovlina Borgohain made a last eight exit in the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

With their wins, Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg) and Mohammed Hussamudin (57kg) assured India of three boxing medals. Olympic bronze medallist Borgohain, on the other hand, was out-punched by last edition’s silver medallist Rosie Eccles of Wales. Leading by a slight margin in the opening two rounds, the 24-year-old Borgohain went down via 2-3 split decision in the light middle weight quarterfinal. It was also curtains for Ashish Kumar (80kg), who went down to England’s Aaron Bowen by a 4-1 split verdict.