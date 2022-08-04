IB warns Delhi Police of threat from Lashkar, JeM ahead of Independence Day

Prior to August 15th’s Independence Day, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has issued a warning over the potential of a terrorist attack by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and other radical groups. There is a threat from LeT, JeM, and other radical groups, according to a 10-page study by the IB. In advance of August 15th’s Independence Day, it has ordered Delhi Police to intimidating entry restrictions at Red Fort.

Shinzo Abe, a former Japanese prime minister, was attacked, and there were incidents in Udaipur and Amravati, according to the article. IB has told the Delhi Police to be on guard. On August 15, Delhi Police has been requested to impose strict entry requirements at the venue.

Intelligence agencies have ordered the police to keep a strict eye out for extreme groups and their activities in crowded places in light of the incidents in Udaipur and Amravati.

The report claims that Pakistan’s ISI is provoking terrorist acts by assisting Jaish and Lashkar terrorists logistically. JeM and LeT are given orders to attack powerful people and important places.