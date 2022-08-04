Kerala rains: IMD issues red alert in 8, orange in 5 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in eight districts and orange alert in five districts on Thursday, after rain gained strength across Kerala.

According to IMD, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kannur have been issued the red alert, while Malappuram, Wayanad, Kasaragod, Kozhikode and Kollam have been issued an orange alert. Thiruvananthapuram remains under yellow alert. The district collectors of Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur have declared a holiday for educational institutions, including professional colleges, on Thursday.

The weather office has predicted isolated very heavy rains over the state till Sunday due to the prevalence of a cyclonic circulation over the central-west Bay of Bengal, near southern Andhra Pradesh and northern Tamil Nadu.