MCOCA case accused arrested after 9 years

The Delhi Police has arrested a 47-year-old man who has been on the run for nine years and is wanted in connection with a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA), according to police. According to them, Sunil Beri, also known as Sunil Kumar, was the most active member of an interstate robbery gang operating in Mewat, Haryana, and was connected to more than eight criminal cases in these states: Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

According to the police, he used to receive robbed tractors, trucks, and containers that were loaded down with expensive products. The Special Cell’s Deputy Commissioner of Police said, ‘The accused was arrested on July 30 from a house. He was hiding in the Rajender Colony area in Haryana’s Rohtak. Beri was wanted and absconded in a MCOCA case for the last nine years. He was earlier declared a proclaimed offender in 2015 in the same case.’

According to cops, Beri was known to frequent areas of outer Delhi, Jhajjar, and Rohtak in Haryana. By assigning sources and setting up surveillance on Beri and his associates’ activities, information was gathered. After more than six months of work, concrete evidence that Beri was residing in a home in Rajender Colony was received. On July 30, Beri was caught after a trap was set, according to the officer