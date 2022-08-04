‘Not scared of PM Modi’s suppressive Govt’: says Rahul Gandhi after ED seals Young Indian office

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi termed the sealing of the Young Indian office at the Herald House building as an ‘intimidation attempt’ by the ruling BJP, on Thursday, and asserted that he is ‘not scared’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suppressive government.

Speaking to the reporters here, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, ‘You are talking about National Herald, it’s an intimidation attempt. They think they will be able to silence us with a little pressure…We won’t be intimidated. We are not scared of Narendra Modi’. ‘They can do whatever they want. We are not afraid of Narendra Modi. Do whatever they want to do – it won’t make any difference. I will continue to do the work of protecting the country, protecting democracy and maintaining brotherhood in the country. We are not afraid’, tweeted the Congress quoting Rahul Gandhi.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed the Young Indian office at the Herald House building in the national capital on Wednesday. ED sealed the Young Indian office at the Herald House building in Delhi as no one was available in the office during the search and thus they were not able to complete the search. The order put outside the Young Indian office reads that the ‘premises not be opened without prior permission’ from the agency. Earlier reports said that the Herald House office was sealed. The probe agency took action a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at 12 locations in the national capital and at other places in connection with the National Herald case in which top Congress leaders are accused of violating norms.