Sabarimala visit banned amid heavy rains; pilgrims asked to immediately leave the shrine

Pathanamthitta: The Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has banned travel to the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala in the wake of the red alert issued in the Pathanamthitta district. No pilgrim will be allowed to ascend to the hilly shrine from 3:00 pm on Thursday as the rain continued to wreak havoc in the district.

District Collector Divya S Iyer, who is also the chairperson of the district Disaster Management Authority authority, has asked the devotees to descend from the hill shrine and move to a safe location before 6 pm on Thursday. The decision was taken in the wake of weather updates forecasting heavy rainfall in Pamba and Sabarmila in the coming hours.

Meanwhile, holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, including professional colleges in Thrissur, Palakkad, Kottayam, Idukki and Alappuzha districts on Friday. It has also been informed that there will be no change in pre-scheduled exams and interviews. Residential schools in Thrissur and Palakkad districts will function on Friday.