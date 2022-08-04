Shweta Singh appointed as Director in PMO

Shweta Singh, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, was appointed as a director in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Tuesday, as per a Personnel Ministry directive.

Singh is an IFS officer from the 2008 batch. According to the order, Singh’s appointment was authorised by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for a tenure of three years beginning on the day she began working there.

The 2009-batch IFS officer Aniket Govind Mandavgane’s appointment as the Deputy Secretary in the PMO has been revoked by the ACC. On July 18, Mandavgane was chosen to serve as the Deputy Secretary.