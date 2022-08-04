United States to reapply missile defence systems to Saudi and UAE

According to the Pentagon, the US State Department has approved the potential sale of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile interceptors to the UAE and Patriot missile interceptors to Saudi Arabia in separate deals valued up to $5.3 billion.

The proposed deals, which would resupply crucial missile defence systems for both countries, come just weeks after President Joe Biden’s visit to the region in July. Biden had hoped to reach an oil production deal to lower gasoline prices as inflation hits 40-year highs and threatens his approval ratings.

Despite State Department approval, reporting of the accords to the United States Congress does not imply that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have finished. Notifying Congress is frequently the first public acknowledgement that an agreement is in the works.

According to the Pentagon, the United States State Department has approved the potential sale of 300 MIM-104E Guidance Enhanced Missile-Tactical Ballistic Missiles (GEM-T) for the Patriot missile defence system, as well as support equipment, spares, and technical support to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Patriot interceptors and related equipment, which the Pentagon estimated to be valued up to $3.05 billion, were built by Raytheon Technologies, according to the Pentagon.

Separately, according to the Pentagon, the State Department gave its approval for the potential sale of 96 THAAD missile defence system interceptors and supporting hardware to the United Arab Emirates, along with spare parts and technical assistance.

According to the Pentagon, Lockheed Martin served as the main contractor for the $2.25 billion THAAD interceptors and associated equipment.