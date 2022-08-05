A world-class agricultural drone has been unveiled by ‘Indo Wings’!

Indo Wings, one of India’s top drone manufacturing companies, has put India in the spotlight by developing the nation’s most sophisticated drone in 2020. The company has developed one of the most advanced agricultural drones that will assist small-scale farmers and agriculture businesses in 2022, once again exceeding its own expectations.

The company’s CEO, Paras Jian, is a big fan of innovation. When the Indo Wings were unveiled at the Drone International Expo in New Delhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present. To provide 360-degree leaf coverage, the drone employs novel CCMS spraying technology. The drone’s ultra-wide-eyed cameras have the potential to react to objects in real-time, just like a human would.

During the launch, the CEO stated, ‘Our world-class manufacturing unit located in Noida serves as the gateway to India for global drone companies; additionally, we master the drone technology and develop generation 4 products to serve the nation’s demands,’ according to ANI.

It also has terrain following capability with a 90-degree change, obstacle avoidance technology, and radar sensors. Furthermore, its AI system eliminates the need for a survey or a 3D model even in the most complex environments. Finally, its vision-based navigation system ensures that the drone will continue to fly for 2 minutes even if communications in a remote area are lost. The features of this drone and its 20L spraying techniques are critical for India’s mountainous and steep terrain.

It’s an engineering marvel for spraying exported goods like apples, grapes, oranges, and mangoes, as well as crops, citrus fields, and other agricultural commodities. Indo Wings has proven its ability to stay ahead of the competition while advancing technology and innovation.