CM Yogi Adityanath says, Congress protesting in black clothes an insult to Ram bhakts

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, criticised the Congress for Friday’s large-scale anti-government protest. The Congress’s protests while dressed in black, according to CM Yogi, is a ‘insult to Ram bhakts.’

‘Till now, Congress was protesting in normal attire, but today, they protested wearing black clothes. It’s an insult to Ram bhakts. They chose this day as today’s Ayodhya Diwas which marks the beginning of construction of Ram Janambhoomi,’ according to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Condemning the protest, Yogi Adityanath alleged the Congress has insulted Ayodhya Diwas. ‘Such acts of the Congress party have insulted the faith of India. Congress’ attitude has insulted Ayodhya Diwas along with insulting India’s democracy and judiciary. We condemn such acts of the party,’ UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated.

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, has also criticised the Congress for the large-scale protests on August 5, saying that the grand-old party chose the day on purpose because they oppose the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

‘Congress chose this day for protest and wore black clothes because they want to give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics because on this day itself PM Modi laid the foundation of Ram Janambhoomi,’ Amit Shah said.