Congress leader, Former MLA Prathapa Varma Thampan passes away

Kollam: Congress leader and former MLA G Prathapa Varma Thampan (62) passed away here on Thursday. He reportedly got injured after slipping and falling in his house. Though he was rushed to the nearby Taluk hospital, he breathed his last there.

Born in 1959, he began his political career as an activist of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the students’ wing of the Congress party in Kerala. Hailing from Perur near Kundara, Thampan was a former general secretary of KPCC. The former MLA of Chathannur served as DCC President from 2012-2014. He also served as State General Secretary of Youth Congress, KSU General Secretary, State Treasurer and KPCC Executive Committee member.

During his career spanning over four decades, Thampan had held various positions in the State leadership of the party and its allied organisations. He represented Chathannoor constituency in the State Assembly during 2001-2006. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan and senior Congress leaders A K Antony, Ommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala condoled the death.