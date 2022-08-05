Haryana: Explosives found near busy highway, 1 arrested

Officials said on Thursday that the Special Task Force (STF) had found one improvised explosive device (IED). On the Shahabad-Ambala Highway, the IED was placed in a polythene bag under a tree next to a hotel. In the wake of the incident, one person has been arrested.

‘An IED has been recovered by Special Task Force (STF) STF in polythene under a tree beside a hotel on Shahabad-Ambala Highway. One accused from Tarn Taran has been taken into custody; STF handed him over to Shahabad Police. Case registered; further probe underway,’ said ASP Karan Goel, assistant superintendent of police.