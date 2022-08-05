Israel strikes Gaza, Islamic Jihad vows retaliation

On Friday, Israeli troops targeted sites in Gaza they claimed to be connected to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, killing a leader and inciting threats of vengeance from the terrorist group, which threatened to strike Tel Aviv as a result.

At least seven people, including a five-year-old kid, were killed and 40 others were injured in the strikes, according to local health officials, which came after days of rising tensions following the arrest of a Palestinian terrorist leader last week.

‘The Gaza Strip is currently the target of IDF attacks. Israel’s domestic front has been designated to be in an exceptional situation,’ in a statement, the military claimed.

Tayseer al-Jaabari, a top commander in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, was reportedly killed in the attacks, which targeted a number of targets near the densely populated area.

Following an Israeli raid earlier this week in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, where Bassam al-Saadi, a top figure in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, was detained, Israel launched the attacks.

It then shut down all border crossings into Gaza as well as a few surrounding roadways out of concern for reprisal attacks by the group, which has a stronghold in Gaza.

Ziad Al-Nakhala, the leader of the Islamic Jihad, promised retribution for the attacks in a message that was aired on the pro-Iranian Al Mayadeen television programme in Lebanon.

He declared, ‘There are no red lines in this struggle, and Tel Aviv will be hit by rockets from the resistance, just like all Israeli cities.’

Since Hamas seized over the territory in 2007, the conflict in Gaza, a small region of land where 2.3 million people reside on a patch of 365 square kilometres (140 square miles), has been ongoing.

Since 2009, Israel and Gaza have fought five wars, the most recent of which lasted 11 days in May 2021 and saw Israel bombard the Gaza Strip with aircraft while Hamas fired thousands of missiles into Israel.