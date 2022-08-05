ISRO to launch its smallest rocket to unfurl Tricolour in Space

Bangalore: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its smallest commercial rocket on Sunday to unfurl Tricolour in space. The launch of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 9:18 am.

The SSLV will have a co-passenger satellite called ‘AzaadiSAT’ comprising 75 payloads built by 750 young girl students from 75 rural government schools across India. These payloads were built to mark country’s celebrations of ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The SSLV with a weight of 120 tonnes can carry up to 500 kg into space.

On August 15, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement that the Tricolour will be unfurled in space during India’s 75th year of Independence.