Three new ships carrying grain depart Ukraine under landmark aggreement

According to a recently signed agreement, three ships carrying grain have departed Ukrainian ports, according to Friday reports from the Turkish defence ministry and Reuters witnesses.

Two ships were leaving from Chornomorsk, and one was leaving from Odesa, according to the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, which brings together Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish, and U.N. personnel.

As part of an agreement to open up grain exports, the three ships carrying a combined total of around 58,000 tonnes of corn have been given permission to leave Ukrainian ports.

The Panama-flagged Navistar carrying 33,000 tonnes of corn travelling from Ukraine to Ireland, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry’s tweet, departed from Odesa Port. The Joint Coordination Center to the north of Istanbul will inspect the ship.

The second ship, the Maltese-flagged Rojen, left Chornomorsk port for Britain with 13,000 tonnes of corn on board. It was under observation by the Joint Inspection Team.

From Chornomorsk, the Turkish-flagged ship Polarnet sailed toward the Turkish Black Sea town of Karasu. The Joint Inspection Team to the north of Istanbul will inspect the ship carrying 12,000 tonnes of corn before it gets to Karasu.

This week saw the departure of the Razoni, the first grain-laden vessel to leave a Ukrainian port since the start of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine is a major exporter of grains, but since the war started, its shipments have decreased as a result of the closure of its Black Sea ports, a crucial route for its shipments. This has increased the price of food globally and raised concerns about shortages in Africa and the Middle East.