Commonwealth Games 2022: Here is the full list of Indian medal winners

London: India is placed at the fifth spot in the medal tally of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. Till now, the Team India have bagged a total of 26 medals. India’s total medals consist of 9 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze.
For India, weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar opened the medal tally on July 29 as he clinched the silver medal. The first gold for India was won by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. She was followed by weighlifters Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli.
Here is the complete list of the medal winners from India:
Sanket Sargar (Weightlifting) — Silver
Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting)– Gold
Gururaja Poojary (Weightlifting)– Bronze
Bidyarani Devi (Weightlifting)– Silver
Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting) — Gold
Achinta Sheuli (Weightlifting) — Gold
Sushila Devi (Judo) — Silver
Vijay Yadav (Judo) — Bronze
Harjinder Kaur (Weighlifting) — Bronze
Women’s Four Team (Lawn Bowls)– Gold
Men’s Team (Table Tennis)– Gold
Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting) — Silver
Mixed Team (Badminton) — Silver
Tulika Mann (Judo) — Silver
Lovepreet Singh (Weightlifting) — Bronze
Saurav Ghoshal (Squash)– Bronze
Gurdeep Singh (Weightlifting) — Bronze
Tejaswin Shankar (High-jump) — Bronze
Murali Sreeshankar (Long jump) — Silver
Sudhir (Power-lifting)– Gold
Anshu Malik (Wrestling)– Silver
Bajrang Punia (Wrestling)– Gold
Sakshi Malik (Wrestling)– Gold
Deepak Punia (Wrestling) — Gold
Divya Kakran (Wrestling) — Bronze
Mohit Grewal (Wrestling)– Bronze
