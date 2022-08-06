Commonwealth Games 2022: Here is the full list of Indian medal winners

London: India is placed at the fifth spot in the medal tally of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. Till now, the Team India have bagged a total of 26 medals. India’s total medals consist of 9 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze.

For India, weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar opened the medal tally on July 29 as he clinched the silver medal. The first gold for India was won by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. She was followed by weighlifters Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2022: India climbs to fifth spot in medal tally: Updated medal tally

Here is the complete list of the medal winners from India:

Sanket Sargar (Weightlifting) — Silver

Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting)– Gold

Gururaja Poojary (Weightlifting)– Bronze

Bidyarani Devi (Weightlifting)– Silver

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting) — Gold

Achinta Sheuli (Weightlifting) — Gold

Sushila Devi (Judo) — Silver

Vijay Yadav (Judo) — Bronze

Harjinder Kaur (Weighlifting) — Bronze

Women’s Four Team (Lawn Bowls)– Gold

Men’s Team (Table Tennis)– Gold

Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting) — Silver

Mixed Team (Badminton) — Silver

Tulika Mann (Judo) — Silver

Lovepreet Singh (Weightlifting) — Bronze

Saurav Ghoshal (Squash)– Bronze

Gurdeep Singh (Weightlifting) — Bronze

Tejaswin Shankar (High-jump) — Bronze

Murali Sreeshankar (Long jump) — Silver

Sudhir (Power-lifting)– Gold

Anshu Malik (Wrestling)– Silver

Bajrang Punia (Wrestling)– Gold

Sakshi Malik (Wrestling)– Gold

Deepak Punia (Wrestling) — Gold

Divya Kakran (Wrestling) — Bronze

Mohit Grewal (Wrestling)– Bronze