Commonwealth Games 2022: India’s Avinash Sable wins silver

London: Indian athlete Avinash Sable wrote a new history at the Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham. Avinash Sable become the first-ever Indian to win silver medal in Men’s 300m Steeplechase.

Sable won the silver with a time of 8:11.20. This is his personal best and also a national record. Abraham Kibiwot of Kenya won the gold medal with a time of 8:11.15 and Amos Serum of Kenya came third with 8:16.83.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2022: India’s Priyanka Goswami creates new history

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Goswami won silver medal in the 10,000m race walk. She bagged the silver medal with her a personal best time of 43:38.83s.

This is India’s fourth medal in athletics after Tejaswin Shankar’s bronze in high jump, Murali Sreeshankar’s silver in long jump and Priyanka Goswami’s silver in 10,000m race walk.