Commonwealth Games 2022: India’s Priyanka Goswami creates new history

London: India’s Priyanka Goswami created a new history at the ongoing the Commonwealth Games. The Indian athlete become the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk.

Priyanka Goswami won silver medal in the 10,000m race walk on Saturday. She bagged the silver medal with her a personal best time of 43:38.83s. Jemima Montag of Australia won the gold medal with 42:34.30. Emily Wamusyi Ngii of Kenya took the bronze with a time of 43:50.86. Meanwhile, another Indian women Bhawna Jat finished eighth and last with a personal best time of 47:14.13.

Harminder Singh was the first Indian to have won a medal in race walk. He won the bronze medal in the 20km event in 2010 Commonwealth Games held in Delhi.