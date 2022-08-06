NEWS

Commonwealth Games 2022: Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Vinesh Phogat win gold medals

Aug 6, 2022, 11:03 pm IST

London: In wrestling, India’s Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Vinesh Phogat won gold medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Ravi Kumar Dahiya defeated Ebikewenimo Welson of Nigeria in the final of the men’s 57kg final by technical superiority.

Vinesh Phogat won the gold medal in the women’s 54kg category by winning all three of her matches.The winner in the category was decided by the Nordic system, wherein all competitors play against each other in a round robin system, with the wrestler with most wins getting the gold.

Pooja Gehlot won bronze medal in the women’s 50kg category.

