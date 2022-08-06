Croatia bus crash leaves 31 people injured and 12 Poles dead

Authorities said that a Polish bus carrying religious pilgrims veered off the road early on Saturday in northwest Croatia, causing 12 fatalities and 31 injuries, 18 of which were critical.

The accident happened at 5:40 in the morning close to Breznicki Hum in the direction of the capital Zagreb, according to the police. Police, firefighters, and medical teams were sent to the scene.

Director of the Croatian Emergency Medicare Institute Maja Grba-Bujevi stated, ‘We have 43 injured persons, of which 12 have passed away.’

According to a representative for the Polish Foreign Ministry, ‘We can at this time confirm that all the victims are Polish citizens. Warsaw registration plates are on the bus.’

According to Croatia’s interior minister, Davor Bozinovic, the travellers were mature pilgrims going to the southern Bosnian Roman Catholic site of Medjugorje.