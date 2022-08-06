‘Hackers at bay’; WhatsApp’s new login approval feature

WhatsApp is said to be developing a slew of security features. According to reports, WhatsApp is now developing a login approval feature similar to Instagram’s. When you sign in to your WhatsApp account from a new device, the messaging app will prompt you to confirm whether it is you or not. When we attempt to access our Instagram or Facebook accounts from a new computer, we receive similar notifications. The upcoming WhatsApp feature will improve the platform’s security.

Wabetainfo, a WhatsApp feature tracker, was the first to notice the new development. According to the website that first informs users about all upcoming features, WhatsApp is currently developing a new feature to protect users so that they can receive in-app alerts when someone else attempts to log into their accounts.

‘When someone else tries to log into your WhatsApp account, you must approve the login request. People will finally be able to deny a login request if someone tries to log into their account using the wrong 6-digit code they shared. This special security alert also reports some other useful details, such as the time and other information about the other phone,’ according to the website.

On a related note, WhatsApp is working to give group admins more control so that they can exercise their power effectively and prevent misinformation from spreading. For this, the group admin should be more alert and aware of what is going on in the group. According to Wabetainfo, WhatsApp group admins will soon be able to delete messages for all members of the group. For the time being, only select beta testers have access to the feature, but WhatsApp may roll it out in the coming days. The feature is currently available to beta testers.