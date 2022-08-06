Here are some signs your brain is ageing faster than you are

We should pay special attention to the indications our bodies offer us, even if some deterioration in our brain functions is to be expected as we age. While some of these symptoms may be connected to other medical conditions, it is crucial not to rule out premature ageing of our brain.

Losing some of our sense of smell is a normal part of ageing but when it occurs suddenly, it may indicate a condition, including brain disorders. A weakened sense of smell can be caused by COVID-19, allergies, certain drugs or viral infections. However, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease can also resemble it, therefore it is better to have a specialist examine you.

You can learn a lot about your health by the way you walk. According to a study, memory loss and gait speed are reliable signs of dementia in the future. ‘How fast people are walking in midlife tells us a lot about how much their bodies and brains have aged over time’, says Line Jee Hartmann Rasmussen, author of the study ‘Association of Neurocognitive and Physical Function With Gait Speed in Midlife’.

You find it harder and take longer to learn new things. Contrary to what we initially believed, cognitive decline might cause learning problems. In actuality, there isn’t much proof that old individuals have less reliable recollections than younger people. Generally speaking, older ones don’t utilise their talents as frequently in their everyday lives, so learning new things and remembering them may seem a little difficult. However, if you have a lot of difficulty with this, it may also be an indication of cognitive decline.

Mild memory loss is normal as we age, but when you start to forget details like the month or season of the year, or you find yourself repeating the same questions over and over again in a discussion, or even getting lost in familiar areas, that’s when you should be concerned. If this occurs to you, it is time to get expert assistance. This could be a symptom of Alzheimer’s.