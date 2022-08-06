Indian Railways cancels 150 trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled 124 trains scheduled to operate today. The national transporter also partially cancelled 33 trains, rescheduled 11 trains and diverted 14 trains scheduled to operate August 6. These trains were cancelled due to operational and maintenance work.

The national transporter have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website. The national transporter urged passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app.

List of fully cancelled trains:

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03311 , 03312 , 03341 , 03342 , 03371 , 03372 , 03502 , 03549 , 03591 , 03592 , 03607 , 03608 , 03657 , 03658 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05036 , 05040 , 05366 , 06407 , 06408 , 06845 , 06846 , 06977 , 06980 , 07520 , 08167 , 08168 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09175 , 09176 , 09396 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11017 , 11028 , 11139 , 11140 , 11421 , 11422 , 12101 , 12115 , 12116 , 12157 , 12158 , 12169 , 12170 , 12756 , 12855 , 12930 , 13425 , 14213 , 14214 , 15084 , 16230 , 16382 , 17031 , 17032 , 17221 , 18109 , 18240 , 20845 , 20916 , 20948 , 20949 , 20954 , 22159 , 22160 , 22718 , 37111 , 37112 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37823 , 37834 , 41138 , 41140 , 52455 , 52459 , 52460 , 52540 , 52541 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594 , 82654

How to check the full list of cancelled trains:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement