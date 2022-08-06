Israeli attacks in Gaza will cost Israel heavily, says Iranian guards

According to Iranian state TV, the commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards warned on Saturday that Israel would pay dearly for its most recent assaults on the Palestinians in Gaza.

It claimed Major General Hossein Salami as saying, in reference to Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, ‘The Israelis will pay yet another terrible price for their recent atrocity,’ as he met with Islamic Jihad leader Ziad al-Nakhala, who is presently in Iran.

After an Israeli operation against the violent Islamic Jihad group brought an end to more than a year of relative calm along the border, Israeli aircraft struck in Gaza on Saturday and Palestinians fired rockets at Israel.