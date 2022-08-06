Paramilitary jawan fires at museum in Kolkata, one dead, several injured

On Saturday, August 6, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan opened fire at the Indian Museum in Kolkata, killing one person and injured a number of others. Security staff then shot the jawan dead. The jawan opened fire with his service weapon on a CISF head constable and an assistant sub-inspector. After that, he continued to fire additional rounds.

According to initial information, the museum was blocked, and combat forces and CISF personnel entered the museum to control the jawan. According to reports, the jawan also fired at a police car, injuring several officers.

The incident happened inside the museum’s barracks, which is the ‘oldest and largest’ such facility in India, at around 6:45 p.m. The Union Ministry of Culture has administrative control over the museum, which is an autonomous organization and is situated in the heart of Kolkata.