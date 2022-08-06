Pebble launches new smartwatches in India: Details inside

Mumbai: India based brand, Pebble launched Orion and Spectra smartwatches in India. Pebble Orion is available in India at an introductory price of Rs. 3,499 and the Pebble Spectra is available at a discounted price of Rs. 5,499.

Pebble Orion specifications: The new smartwatch comes with 1.81-inch full-HD display with 240×286 pixels resolution. The wearable offers more than 100 watch faces and over 120 sports modes. It supports Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity and allows users to make and attend calls. It has inbuilt games and also includes AI voice assistance. The wearable comes equipped with a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor along with a blood pressure monitor, 24/7 heart rate tracker, female health tracking and sleep monitoring. The new smartwatch packs a 260mAh battery.

Pebble Spectra specifications: The new smartwatch features a 1.36-inch AMOLED circular colour display with 390×390 pixel resolution and 600 nits of peak brightness. It comes with an AI-enabled voice assistant and offers Bluetooth v5.1 calling.

The smartwatch has SpO2 monitor, blood pressure monitor, menstrual cycle tracking, sleep monitoring and a 24/7 heart rate tracker. It also features camera control, music control, calculator, and offers weather updates.