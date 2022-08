Abu Dhabi: A major road closure announced in the UAE. The Ras Al Khaimah Police announced that the Shoka – Dafta road will be temporarily closed.

Also Read: 4 killed, several injured in LPG cylinder explosion on boatÂ

Ras Al Khaimah Police urged all drivers to use an alternative route due to the temporary closure of a road. It also urged all residents to drive cautiously in the mountains and to avoid areas where water collects in valleys.