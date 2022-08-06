Speeding truck runs over two Kanwariyas in MP, driver arrested

In Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, two Kanwariyas died on Saturday after being run over by a speeding truck while on their yatra. Manish Dubey died after having his leg severed as a result of the accident, while Badrilal Patidar was crushed by the vehicle.

The truck driver has allegedly been detained by police. The two victims were Rangwasa residents of Madhya Pradesh. There were 21 Kanwariyas in total who left the village; 16 had arrived at their goal, and five were moving slowly when the accident happened.

Anand Chaudhary, one of the deceased’s companions, claimed that at the time of the truck crash, they were strolling after filling their pots with water from the Narmada river at Khedi ghat near Barwah. Badrilal Patidar, who was trapped under the truck, was extricated by the police using two cranes.

After an autopsy was conducted at the Barwah Civil hospital, the bodies of the two deceased were given to their family.