9 killed, 2 injured in lightning strike

Bhopal: 9 people lost their lives and 2 others were injured in lightning strike in Madhya Pradesh. The incidents were reported from Vidisha, Satna and Guna districts in the state.

In Vidisha, 4 people were killed after lightning struck them while they were standing under a tree for shelter during rain in Agasod village in Vidisha district. The victims have been identified as Galu Malviya, Ramu, Gudda and Prabhu Lal.

4 people were killed and 2 minor boys aged 12 and 16 injured in separate incidents of lightning strike in Podi-Pataura and Jatwara areas in Satna district. The victims were identified as Anjana , Chandra , Rajkumar and Ramkumar Yadav . In Guna, 45-year-old woman Manu Ahirwar was killed after being struck by lightning in Bhora village in Guna district.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in the state on Sunday. It also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places for 3 days from Monday.