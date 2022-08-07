Artificial intelligence-based systems monitor China and Pakistan along the border

The Army has deployed 140 artificial intelligence-based surveillance systems to get a live feed of the ground situation, enhancing its use of technology to keep an eye on China and Pakistan. The 749-kilometer-long LoC with Pakistan and the 3,448-kilometer-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China now have world-class surveillance systems. The systems include high-resolution cameras, sensors, UAV feed, and radar feed, all of which are combined and analyzed using artificial intelligence to generate possible scenarios.

AI will allow for remote target detection and classification, whether the target is human or machine. Aside from reading drone footage, all AI-driven machines are tuned for interpretation, change and anomaly detection, and even border intrusions. This significantly reduces the need for manual monitoring.

AI-powered surveillance systems can also be used for real-time social media monitoring and even adversary behaviour prediction. These initiatives are part of the National Task Force on Technology’s identification of 12 AI domains. In the Northern and Southern commands, an AI-based suspicious vehicle recognition system has been installed in eight locations. This software has been used in counter-terrorist operations to generate intelligence.

The Army has established an artificial intelligence (AI) centre at the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering in Mhow. ‘AI is capable of providing significant asymmetry during military operations and is one of the transformative changes in fighting wars,’ a military source said.

For such projects, the Army has worked with academia, Indian industry, and the DRDO. Furthermore, the Army is looking into 5G technology to help with battlefield operations. The high-bandwidth connectivity is ideal for troop communication on the front lines. A joint study on the implementation of 5G in the armed forces was conducted, led by the Corps of Signals.