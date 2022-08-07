Awaiting a grain load, the first foreign-flagged ship to enter Ukraine since February

According to Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, a foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine on Saturday for the first time since the war began in February. The ship will be loaded with grain.

Grain exports from Ukraine are beginning to restart under the supervision of a Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, which employs staff from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the United Nations.

After the United Nations issued concerns about potential famine outbreaks caused by a stop in grain shipments from Ukraine, Turkey and the UN worked together to reach a deal. Before the invasion, roughly a third of the world’s wheat exports came from Russia and Ukraine combined.

In the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, according to Kubrakov, is the general cargo ship Fulmar S, which is registered in Barbados.

‘We are making (every effort) to enable our ports to accept and manage additional vessels. In particular, in two weeks (time), we want to attain a level of at least three to five vessels every day,’ on Facebook, he posted.

The resumption of exports, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, was welcome, but he added that security dangers persisted.

‘Russian provocations and terrorist activities continue to pose a threat. This should be known to everyone,’ in a late-night video message on Saturday, he stated.

But this will actually end the world food problem if our partners uphold their end of the bargain and provide supply security.

According to Kubrakov, Ukraine eventually plans to export 3 million tonnes per month from its Black Sea ports.

He continued, ‘This event is a crucial market signal that the (grain shipment arrangement) is a secure and, most significantly, successful financial prospect for ship owners to return to Ukrainian ports.’

20 million tonnes of food from the crops last year are still trapped in the nation.