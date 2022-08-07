Commonwealth Games 2022: Full schedule of Team India

London: The day 9 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games turned to be a good day for India. India added 14 more medals, including 4 gold. Till now the Indian team have bagged 40 medals. India is now placed at the fifth spot in the medal tally.

Today, the India women’s cricket team will face Australia in the gold medal match while the women’s hockey team will face New Zealand in the bronze medal match. Shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will also play their respective singles semi-finals. In table tennis, Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will also play their finals in the men’s doubles event.

Also Read: Delhi: 3 children injured by stray bullet from celebratory gunfire

Here is the full Day 10 India schedule:

Hockey (1:30 PM)– India vs New Zealand (Women’s bronze medal match)

Badminton (2:20 PM)– PV Sindhu women’s singles semi-final, Kidambi Srikanth men’s singles semi-final (3.10 pm), Lakshya Sen men’s singles semi-final (3.10 pm), Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand women’s doubles semi-final (4 pm), Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy men’s doubles semi-final (4.50 pm)

Athletics (2:45 PM)– Men’s Triple Jump final — Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chithravel, Men’s 10km race walk final — Amit, Sandeep Kumar (3.50 pm), Women’s javelin throw final — Shilpa RANI, Annu RANI (4.05 pm), women’s 4x100m final (5.24 pm), Men’s javelin throw final — Rohit YADAV, DP MANU (12.10 am), Men’s 4x400m final (1 am)

Boxing (All finals) (3 PM)– Nitu Ganghas, Amit Panghal (3.15 pm), Nikhat Zareen (7 pm), Sagar Ahlawat (1.15 pm)

Table Tennis (3:35 PM) — Sreeja Akula bronze match, Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran gold match (6.15 pm), Sharath Kamal SF (9.50 pm), Sathiyan Gnanasekaran SF (10.40 pm), Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula (12.15 pm)

Cricket (9:30 PM)– India vs Australia, final (9.30 pm)

Squash (10:30 PM)– Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal bronze match