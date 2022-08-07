Commonwealth Games 2022: Here is the full list Indian medal winners

London: The day 9 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games turned to be a good day for India. India added 14 more medals, including 4 gold. Till now the Indian team have bagged 40 medals. India is now placed at the fifth spot in the medal tally.

Here is the complete list of the medal winners from India:

Sanket Sargar (Weightlifting) — Silver

Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting)– Gold

Gururaja Poojary (Weightlifting)– Bronze

Bidyarani Devi (Weightlifting)– Silver

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting) — Gold

Achinta Sheuli (Weightlifting) — Gold

Sushila Devi (Judo) — Silver

Vijay Yadav (Judo)– Bronze

Harjinder Kaur (Weighlifting) — Bronze

Women’s Four Team (Lawn Bowls)– Gold

Men’s Team (Table Tennis)– Gold

Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting) — Silver

Mixed Team (Badminton)– Silver

Tulika Mann (Judo) — Silver

Lovepreet Singh (Weightlifting) — Bronze

Saurav Ghoshal (Squash)– Bronze

Gurdeep Singh (Weightlifting)– Bronze

Tejaswin Shankar (High-jump) — Bronze

Murali Sreeshankar (Long jump) — Silver

Sudhir (Power-lifting)– Gold

Anshu Malik (Wrestling)– Silver

Bajrang Punia (Wrestling)– Gold

Sakshi Malik (Wrestling)– Gold

Deepak Punia (Wrestling) — Gold

Divya Kakran (Wrestling) — Bronze

Mohit Grewal (Wrestling)– Bronze

Priyanka Goswami (Women’s 10km race walk) — Silver

Avinash Sable (Men’s 3000m steeplechase) — Silver

India Men’s Team (Lawn Bowls)– Silver

Jaismine Lamboria (Boxing)– Bronze

Pooja Gehlot (Wrestling) — Bronze

Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling) — Gold

Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling) — Gold

Naveen (Wrestling) — Gold

Bhavina Patel (Para table tennis) — Gold

Pooja Sihag (Wrestling) — Bronze

Mohammad Hussamuddin (Boxing) — Bronze

Deepak Nehra (Wrestling) — Bronze

Rohit Tokas (Boxing)– Bronze

Sonalben Patel (Para table tennis)– Bronze