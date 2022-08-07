Commonwealth Games 2022: Here is the full list Indian medal winners

London: The day 9 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games turned to be a good day for India. India added 14 more medals, including 4 gold. Till now the Indian team have bagged 40 medals. India is now placed at the fifth spot in the medal tally.
Here is the complete list of the medal winners from India:
Sanket Sargar (Weightlifting) — Silver
Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting)– Gold
Gururaja Poojary (Weightlifting)– Bronze
Bidyarani Devi (Weightlifting)– Silver
Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting) — Gold
Achinta Sheuli (Weightlifting) — Gold
Sushila Devi (Judo) — Silver
Vijay Yadav (Judo)– Bronze
Harjinder Kaur (Weighlifting) — Bronze
Women’s Four Team (Lawn Bowls)– Gold
Men’s Team (Table Tennis)– Gold
Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting) — Silver
Mixed Team (Badminton)– Silver
Tulika Mann (Judo) — Silver
Lovepreet Singh (Weightlifting) — Bronze
Saurav Ghoshal (Squash)– Bronze
Gurdeep Singh (Weightlifting)– Bronze
Tejaswin Shankar (High-jump) — Bronze
Murali Sreeshankar (Long jump) — Silver
Sudhir (Power-lifting)– Gold
Anshu Malik (Wrestling)– Silver
Bajrang Punia (Wrestling)– Gold
Sakshi Malik (Wrestling)– Gold
Deepak Punia (Wrestling) — Gold
Divya Kakran (Wrestling) — Bronze
Mohit Grewal (Wrestling)– Bronze
Priyanka Goswami (Women’s 10km race walk) — Silver
Avinash Sable (Men’s 3000m steeplechase) — Silver
India Men’s Team (Lawn Bowls)– Silver
Jaismine Lamboria (Boxing)– Bronze
Pooja Gehlot (Wrestling) — Bronze
Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling) — Gold
Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling) — Gold
Naveen (Wrestling) — Gold
Bhavina Patel (Para table tennis) — Gold
Pooja Sihag (Wrestling) — Bronze
Mohammad Hussamuddin (Boxing) — Bronze
Deepak Nehra (Wrestling) — Bronze
Rohit Tokas (Boxing)– Bronze
Sonalben Patel (Para table tennis)– Bronze
