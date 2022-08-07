Commonwealth Games 2022: India placed at fifth spot in the medal tally: Updated medal tally

London: The day 9 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games turned to be a good day for India. India added 14 more medals, including 4 gold. Till now the Indian team have bagged 40 medals. India is now placed at the fifth spot in the medal tally.

Yesterday, Indian weightlifter Ravi Dahiya, Naveen and Vinesh Phogat added gold medals to India’s medal tally. Para table-tennis player Bhavina Patel also won a gold medal.

Here is the fully updated medals tally:

Australia: 59 gold, 46 silver, 50 bronze, total 155 medals

England: 50 gold, 52 silver, 46 bronze, total 148 medals

Canada: 22 gold, 29 silver, 33 bronze, total 84 medals

New Zealand: 17 gold, 12 silver, 15 bronze, total 44 medals

India: 13 gold, 11 silver, 16 bronze, total 40 medals

Nigeria: 9 gold, 8 silver, 13 bronze, total 30 medals

Scotland: 8 gold, 9 silver, 24 bronze, total 41 medals

South Africa: 7 gold, 8 silver, 11 bronze, total 26 medals

Malaysia: 6 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze, total 15 medals

Jamaica: 6 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze, total 12 medals

Wales: 5 gold, 5 silver, 13 bronze, total 23 medals

Kenya: 4 gold, 5 silver, 7 bronze, total 16 medals

Uganda: 3 gold, 2 bronze, total 5 medals

Northern Ireland: 2 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze, total 11 medals

Cyprus: 2 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze, total 11 medals

Trinidad and Tobago: 2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 4 medals

Pakistan: 1 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze, total 7 medals

Singapore: 1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze, total 5 medals

Samoa: 1 gold, 3 silver, total 4 medals

Cameroon: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals

Bermuda: 1 gold, total 1 medal

British Virgin Is: 1 gold, total 1 medal

Grenada: 1 gold, total 1 medal

The Bahamas: 1 gold, total 1 medal

Fiji: 2 silver, 2 bronze, total 4 medals

Mauritius: 2 silver, 2 bronze, total 4 medals

Sri Lanka: 1 silver, 3 bronze, total 4 medals

Tanzania: 1 silver, 2 bronze total 3 medals

Guernsey: 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 2 medals

Barbados: 1 silver, total 1 medal

Dominica: 1 silver, total 1 medal

Papua New Guinea: 1 silver, total 1 medal

St Lucia: 1 silver, total 1 medal

The Gambia: 1 silver, total 1 medal

Namibia: 4 bronze, total 4 medals

Ghana: 2 bronze, total 2 medals

Botswana: 1 bronze, total 1 medal

Malta: 1 bronze, total 1 medal

Mozambique: 1 bronze, total 1 medal

Nauru: 1 bronze, total 1 medal

Niue: 1 bronze, total 1 medal

Zambia: 1 bronze, total 1 medal