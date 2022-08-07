Commonwealth Games 2022: India placed at fifth spot in the medal tally: Updated medal tally

London: The day 9 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games turned to be a good day for India. India added 14 more medals, including 4 gold. Till now the Indian team have bagged 40 medals. India is now placed at the fifth spot in the medal tally.
Yesterday, Indian weightlifter Ravi Dahiya, Naveen and Vinesh Phogat added gold medals to India’s medal tally. Para table-tennis player Bhavina Patel also won a gold medal.
Here is the fully updated medals tally:
Australia: 59 gold, 46 silver, 50 bronze, total 155 medals
England: 50 gold, 52 silver, 46 bronze, total 148 medals
Canada: 22 gold, 29 silver, 33 bronze, total 84 medals
New Zealand: 17 gold, 12 silver, 15 bronze, total 44 medals
India: 13 gold, 11 silver, 16 bronze, total 40 medals
Nigeria: 9 gold, 8 silver, 13 bronze, total 30 medals
Scotland: 8 gold, 9 silver, 24 bronze, total 41 medals
South Africa: 7 gold, 8 silver, 11 bronze, total 26 medals
Malaysia: 6 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze, total 15 medals
Jamaica: 6 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze, total 12 medals
Wales: 5 gold, 5 silver, 13 bronze, total 23 medals
Kenya: 4 gold, 5 silver, 7 bronze, total 16 medals
Uganda: 3 gold, 2 bronze, total 5 medals
Northern Ireland: 2 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze, total 11 medals
Cyprus: 2 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze, total 11 medals
Trinidad and Tobago: 2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 4 medals
Pakistan: 1 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze, total 7 medals
Singapore: 1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze, total 5 medals
Samoa: 1 gold, 3 silver, total 4 medals
Cameroon: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals
Bermuda: 1 gold, total 1 medal
British Virgin Is: 1 gold, total 1 medal
Grenada: 1 gold, total 1 medal
The Bahamas: 1 gold, total 1 medal
Fiji: 2 silver, 2 bronze, total 4 medals
Mauritius: 2 silver, 2 bronze, total 4 medals
Sri Lanka: 1 silver, 3 bronze, total 4 medals
Tanzania: 1 silver, 2 bronze total 3 medals
Guernsey: 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 2 medals
Barbados: 1 silver, total 1 medal
Dominica: 1 silver, total 1 medal
Papua New Guinea: 1 silver, total 1 medal
St Lucia: 1 silver, total 1 medal
The Gambia: 1 silver, total 1 medal
Namibia: 4 bronze, total 4 medals
Ghana: 2 bronze, total 2 medals
Botswana: 1 bronze, total 1 medal
Malta: 1 bronze, total 1 medal
Mozambique: 1 bronze, total 1 medal
Nauru: 1 bronze, total 1 medal
Niue: 1 bronze, total 1 medal
Zambia: 1 bronze, total 1 medal
