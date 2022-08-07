Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu assures a medal for India

London: Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu assured a medal for India. The former World champion, Sindhu entered the women’s singles final at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday. This is for the second time that the Indian shuttler is entering the finals.

Sindhu defeated Yeo Jia Min of Singapore by ‘21-19, 21-17’ in 49-minutes. Sindhu entered the women’s singles finals in the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She won silver in that edition. In 2014 Commonwealth Games, Sindhu won bronze medal.