Commonwealth Games 2022: Sandeep Kumar bags another medal for India

London: Indian athlete Sandeep Kumar added one more medal to India’s kitty. Sandeep Kumar won bronze medal in the final of the men’s 10,000 m race walk at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday. He finished the race in 38:49.21. This time is his personal best.

Evan Dunfee of Canada won the gold with 38:36.37. This is a new Commonwealth Games record and his personal best. Declan Tingay of Australia won the silver medal with 38:42.33. This is his personal best. Another Indian athelte, Amit finished at the ninth position.

Earlier, Eldhose Paul won gold and Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevid bagged a silver in the final of the men’s triple jump on Sunday.