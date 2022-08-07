Commonwealth Games 2022:Malayali athletes Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker win gold and silver

London: Malayali athletes Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker won two medal for India at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. Eldhose Paul won gold and Abdulla Aboobacker bagged silver in the final of the men’s triple jump on Sunday.

Eldhose Paul finished at the first position with the best jump of 17.03. He is the first India to win a gold medal in the men’s triple jump. Abdulla Aboobacker finished second with the best jump of 17.02 m.Bermuda’s Jah-Nhai Perinchief won the bronze medal.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2022: Nitu Ghanghas and Amit Panghal win gold medal for India

President of India, Droupadi Murmu congratulated the players. ‘History created! Heartiest congratulations to Eldhose Paul for claiming gold & Abdulla Aboobacker for winning silver in triple jump at #CommonwealthGames. It was splendid to see our country’s domination, both finalists being from India. This rare feat will be cherished for long,’ , President tweeted.

History created! Heartiest congratulations to Eldhose Paul for claiming gold & Abdulla Aboobacker for winning silver in triple jump at #CommonwealthGames. It was splendid to see our country's domination, both finalists being from India. This rare feat will be cherished for long. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2022

Yesterday, Indian athlete Avinash Sable clinched a silver medal for the country after finishing second in the final of the men’s 3000 m steeplechase.