Delhi: 3 children injured by stray bullet from celebratory gunfire

According to police, three children were injured on Saturday night at a family event in the Seelampur area of northeast Delhi. The police said that they were informed at around 7 o’clock that three children had been injured by gunshots.

A senior police officer said that when officers arrived at the scene in Seelampur’s J-block, Jhuggie area, it became clear that Qutubddin was hosting a celebration to mark the birth of his child.

Aamir alias Hamza discharged a gun during the party. Three children, between the ages of seven and eight, were playing there when the bullet rebounded from the ground and injured them, the officer claimed.

The kids were taken to the hospital and are safe now. Efforts are on to apprehend the accused person, police added.