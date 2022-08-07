Fireman called to burning home for rescue finds own kids killed in fire

A volunteer fireman in rural Pennsylvania responding to a call found his own family trapped in a terrible house fire that left the home destroyed and several people dead including his children and grandkids.

Firefighter Harold Baker of the Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Co said that 10 victims were all related to him. According to reports, the fire started at 2:30 am on Friday in the municipality of 2,000 people in eastern Pennsylvania.

Baker recalled being on the first engine to arrive and how the crew first had his neighbour’s address before realising the fire was at his family members’ residence. When he arrived at the house, he became aware of the extent of the fire and the efforts made by the firemen to save the people.

‘We tried the front way, the back way. There was no way we could get into it’, Baker said, adding, ‘I couldn’t get in there to save them. That’s my biggest thing that’s been on me’.

According to Lieutenant Derek Felsman of the Pennsylvania State Police, three bodies have already been retrieved. The victims of the fire ranged in age from 5 to 79 and included seven adults and three children. Three further adults survived the fire.