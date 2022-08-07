Five international airports will soon be built in this BJP-ruled state; Read on..

With 63 air routes allotted to Uttar Pradesh, the state will have many more such connections under the Centre’s regional connectivity scheme, bringing the total number of new routes to 108. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday that the state will soon have five international airports after Air Asia inaugurated direct flights between Lucknow and Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Goa.

Scindia stated on the occasion that it is a historic event that an airline has connected a city with eight connecting flights to five cities in India. Lucknow now has three flights per day to Delhi, two to Bengaluru, one to Mumbai, one to Kolkata, and one to Goa, according to the minister. Flights between Lucknow and Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa began on Friday, and flights between Lucknow and Mumbai and Kolkata began on September 1.

Scindia commented on his ministry’s efforts to promote civil aviation in Uttar Pradesh, saying, ‘It gives me immense pleasure to state that under the UDAN scheme, we have allotted 63 new routes to the state of Uttar Pradesh, which we will increase to 108 in the future, so that civil aviation can reach every corner of Uttar Pradesh’.

‘We have also identified 18 airports in Uttar Pradesh for development under the UDAN scheme, which will necessitate an investment of Rs 1,121 crore in infrastructure. Uttar Pradesh will have five international airports, which will be a national landmark’.

The minister also stated that Uttar Pradesh is a shining example of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat,’ and that airports are being built in Chitrakoot, Muradabad, Aligarh, Azamgarh, and Shravasti, in addition to Jewar and Ayodhya. These new projects will improve connectivity between Lucknow and key cities in the country, promoting tourism, trade, and commerce in the region. They will also provide an affordable, on-time, safe, and hassle-free travel experience to Lucknow residents, according to Scindia.