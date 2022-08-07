Police rescue baby Kidnapped from hospital in Jaipur, 1 arrested

On Saturday, a four-month-old boy who had allegedly been kidnapped from the government-run SMS Hospital in Jaipur was found in the Mansarovar area, and the accused was taken into custody, according to the police. According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajaypal Lamba, ten police teams with more than 100 people searched for the baby, Divyansh, for four days.

Hemendra alias Raju, a 29-year-old resident of Bharatpur, is the accused. The police officer claimed that he was renting a home in the Mansarovar region. The baby was allegedly taken from the hospital on Wednesday, and the police offered a reward of 5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the accused.

According to the police, a family from Dausa travelled to the hospital to have their child treated. The baby’s grandparents were enjoying dinner on the SMS Hospital grounds on Wednesday night while the 4-month-old kid was sleeping nearby.

The accused allegedly took advantage of the situation to kidnap the baby, according to the police.