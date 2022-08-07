Russian journalist detained by Kosovo near the border

A Russian journalist was detained at the border on suspicion that she might be a spy, according to the interior minister for Kosovo, who added that security personnel were looking ‘for her motives.’

The journalist’s name was Daria Aslamova, according to Xhelal Svecla, the interior minister of the nation. Svecla stated in a press release that ‘several countries have confirmed that she was involved in espionage for Russian military intelligence and that she purported to be a journalist.’

According to Aslamova, who writes for the tabloid newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda in Russia, she was freed and is presently in the Serbian town of Raska.

The allegations Kosovo made against her were not addressed by Aslamova or Komsomolskaya Pravda.

On his Facebook page, Svecla posted pictures of the journalist with various people, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Serbia’s principal ally, Russia, shares Belgrade’s opposition to Kosovo’s independence.

Kosovo and Serbia, neighbours in the western Balkans, have recently experienced escalating tensions, which reached a peak last week after Kosovo announced it would require Serbs living in the north of the nation and using Serbian licence plates to apply for plates issued by Pristina authorities.

The commitment has now been delayed. The Kosovan population, which is 90% ethnic Albanian, consists of about 5% ethnic Serbs. In a separate instance, police reported on Saturday that one of their patrols near the Serbian border was attacked in a region of the nation where racial tensions and smuggling were prevalent.

‘Her attempt to enter our nation, coinciding with happenings in the country’s north, plainly demonstrates that Russia has joined Serbia’s propaganda in an effort to destabilise our country,’ he stated. Kosovo has already imposed sanctions and joined the European Union and the United States in denouncing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.